Interim Government Advocates Are Daydreaming — Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State says those advocating an interim government after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari are daydreaming.

He made the comment after a meeting with the President on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents, he asserted that the support of interim government would be working against the principle of democracy, which the President has vowed to uphold.

He expressed confidence that the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu would meet the expectations of Nigerians and hitting the ground running immediately after his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Referencing Tinubu’s service in Lagos State, Lalong said the President-Elect would surpass expectations as the party works towards realising its campaign promises.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Wednesday raised an alarm over a plot to set aside the constitution and install an interim government by “misguided” political actors.

The secret police also said the plot being pursued by these “entrenched interests” is not only an aberration but a “mischievous way” to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule, warning that such will plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/03/30/interim-govt-advocates-are-daydreaming-lalong/