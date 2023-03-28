Is Dennis Idahosa A Potent Force In Edo 2024 Governorship Race By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Time is said to be money, but money cannot buy time, so whether you like it or not, when success stories are told, time is always a factor.

In Edo State, high political intrigues are unfolding ahead of the gubernatorial elections next year, with both electorates and political participants in high spirits.

The race to Dennis Osadebe Avenue has started and, surprisingly, it is quickly taking a turn with anxiety from all players, in other words, the game is now in full swing.

Edo State is divided into three senatorial districts: Edo North, Edo South, and Edo Central. However, the Obident Movement, which has deep roots in Edo State, especially the Edo South district, is bringing about the emergence of a third force in the state, known as the LP.

These three districts each have their own unique characteristics, as do the political parties. This means that three parties, the APC, the PDP, and the LP, may be the frontrunners for the Guber poll by next year.

The three senatorial districts’ cases are as follows: there is what we call the Esan Agenda, in which some people argue that it is time for Edo Central to carry the baton this time around and that all other regions should subscribe to this; unfortunately, there is no gentleman’s agreement across any of the parties to that effect.

Then there is what we refer to as the Edo South factor, which has the most voters. For instance, did you know that the votes cast in Oredo LGA alone are comparable to those cast in Edo Central?

Then, for Edo North, no amount of political manoeuvring on the planet will be able to weaken the independent and appreciative voters in Edo North; they are a force to be reckoned with.

In terms of political parties, the PDP appears to be at a lower point this time around in Edo State, and based on the results of the most recent elections, the PDP is actually only a distant third in the State’s popularity.

The LP, as a party, is non-existent in the state, but the support of the Obidient movement has made them formidable and on the ground, but there appears to be a snag currently, with some gubernatorial elections set to take place this year, the LP has set a price of 25 million Naira for governorship forms, making it a case of business as usual. The moneybags would take over the party and make it the same as others.

Then there is the APC, which has recently regained lost ground and is currently in great shape thanks to its majority of seats in the National Assembly and nine state houses of assembly.

Above all political considerations, the people of Edo have emphasised competence and performance laced with track records, as well as the ability and trust to deliver as what they require to occupy the seat at Dennis Osadebe avenue.

Given his current top-notch performance in governance, the public has been calling with increasing volume for Dennis Idahosa to run for governor in recent days.

Dennis Idahosa is the current lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, and his popularity, acceptance, and track record are unblemished, and his youthful demeanour are ideal criteria for the Governorship seat.

Dennis Idahosa’s name stands out among other possible candidates due to his outstanding performance in the National Assembly, which positions him as a formidable contender for the office of Executive Governor of Edo State.

As the Edo 2024 elections draw near, is Dennis Idahosa a potent force to be reckoned with? His performance history is both intimidating and extremely impressive.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirdah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

