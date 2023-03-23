Is Spanking A Child Good Or Bad?

I have seen numerous debates about whether disciplining a child by spanking him or her is right.

Some parents are for it, while some are against it. Only parents can finally decide whether to spank their kids or not.

But it must be known that whichever way you choose to train your child will definitely reflect on how your child treats you tomorrow.

The honor you get from you child as a parent will be as a result of how best you were able to inculcate good precepts and concepts in that child.

Here is what the Bible says about spanking a child;

” Children just naturally do silly, careless things, but a good spanking will teach them how to behave.” Proverbs 22: 15 GNT

Another translation puts it this way;

“A youngster’s heart is filled with foolishness, but physical discipline will drive it far away”. Proverbs 22:15 NLT

Yet another interesting translation puts it;

“Foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child; the rod of discipline [correction administered with godly wisdom and lovingkindness] will remove it far from him”. Proverbs 22:15 AMP

It is important that you start disciplining your child when he or she is still little.

Don’t copy deluded cultures that enthrone children who bully their parents, all in the name of legal protection or human rights.

The rot in the society is directly linked to collapse in family values.

However you choose to train your kids lies in your hands but if you want the truth, this is it; spanking kids is a good way to make them behave.

ES