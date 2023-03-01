Isah Aliyu: Kogi Blogger Arrested On Natasha Akpoti’s Request Freed After 14 Days

After spending 14 days in police custody, Isah Aliyu Amoto, a young blogger who was arrested for alleged criminal defamation of character against Bar Natasha H Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been freed. This news comes after several protests by the people of Kogi Central, who called on the 2023 senatorial candidate to release the boy.

According to reports, Isah Aliyu Amoto was arrested on the orders of a court for publishing an article that allegedly defamed the character of Bar Natasha H Akpoti-Uduaghan, a well-known figure in Kogi State. However, many members of the public believed that the arrest was unjust and called for the blogger’s release.

The protests against the arrest gained momentum in the days leading up to the blogger’s release, with many people expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation. The release of the blogger on Wednesday has been seen as a victory for the people of Kogi Central and a sign that justice has prevailed.

It is not yet clear what led to the decision to release the blogger, but many have speculated that the public pressure and protests played a significant role in his release. Some have also pointed out that the case highlights the need for stronger protections for free speech and press freedom in Nigeria.

The incident has also raised concerns about the use of criminal defamation laws to silence critical voices and the need for a more nuanced approach to balancing the right to freedom of expression with other rights such as the right to privacy and reputation.

As the dust settles on this incident, many are calling for a deeper reflection on the importance of protecting free speech and the press in Nigeria, as well as the need for a more transparent and accountable justice system.

Source: https://thenigerianpost.com.ng/police-arrest-lead-troll-behind-ebira4real-for-defamation-of-character-against-natasha-akpoti-uduaghan/