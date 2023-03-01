Jonathan And ECOWAS Members Visit Obi, Tinubu, Atiku And Kwankwaso

Leaders in the West African sub-region have called on Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 on the collation of results for the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023.

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Ghanaian President John

Mahama and other members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

They appealed for calm in the country while calling on INEC to address the concerns and procedural questions raised so far by different stakeholders.https://lm.?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.channelstv.com%2F2023%2F02%2F28%2Fcomply-with-electoral-laws-on-transmission-of-results-wafrican-leaders-tell-inec&h=AT3JscB6__cEURzqB4MJGxbXPQdBh-nQMVcKzN0ec8iXRf_3oczi0B5YUzZBJtVPbTkmpGEHhl0pGqNe8AL_1-0LgGXlqWIdTcKod-37-W_abeqetMbLAeWRQAHJNu9xIQTw

