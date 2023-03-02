Kano Police Detain Rep-Elect, Aliyu Madaki For Brandishing A Gun During Rally

The Kano Police Command has detained a member-elect representing Dala Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Aliyu Madaki.

Madaki honoured a police invitation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after his viral picture brandishing a pump action gun during a homecoming rally of the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, surfaced online.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development in a statement said Madaki is currently at the State CID undergoing an investigation.

“Today, 1st March 2023, the Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Muhammad Yakubu has invited Honourable Aliyu Sani Madaki, member-elect, Dala Federal Constituency for suspected unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command undergoing an investigation,” the PPRO stated.

Recall that thugs had attacked the motorcade of the NNPP presidential candidate along Zaria Road, Kano on February 23, during the grand finale of his presidential campaign, and Mr Madaki allegedly led a crackdown against the thugs.

The incident led to the arrest of the ruling APC chairmen of Ungogo and Rimingado Local Government Areas of Kano State, Abdullahi Ramat and Munir Dahiru respectively with pistols by a joint security operatives.

Police later paraded 85 thugs arrested alongside thebchairmen during the clash but set free the local government chairmen without filing charges against them.

