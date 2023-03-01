“Koko Zaria Has Made A Public Threat To My Life” – Actress Adunni Ade Raises Alarm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gAebx7FDVM&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has called out MC Oluomo’s aide, Koko Zaria, over an alleged threat to her life.

In an Instagram post that is currently trending, Adunni revealed she had contacted the US embassy in Nigeria, police, and other relevant authorities over the video made by Koko Zaria.

She alleged that in the video, the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos, Koko Zaria threatened to deal with her over her.

She adds that this trails her comments on certain entertainers being paid money to campaign for a candidate in the 2023 elections.

Adunni, however, urged members of the general public to be aware of the situation and hold Koko Zaria responsible if anything happens to her.

Adunni wrote:

@kokozaria_americaboy has made a public threat to my life. Let it be known if anything happens to me, he should be held accountable. @usembassynigeria @nigerianpoliceforce
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CpQEDhmokbP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

