Labour Party And APC Supporters Exchange Greetings After Meeting At Bariga, Lagos

A video of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress supporters exchanging greetings after meeting at Bariga area of Lagos state, is trending online, IGBERETV reports.

They were also heard chanting “one love, one love”.

This is coming ahead of the governorship and house of assembly elections holding tomorrow, March 18.

