Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on

Wednesday, March 1, hosted some critical stakeholders in the state including rapper Folarin Falana also known as Falz and skit maker, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the meeting which was held at the command headquarters was convened to address security concerns within the state.

The statement read;

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, today convened a meeting of political parties, traditional rulers, religious/youth/market leaders, media influencers and other opinion moulders at the POWA Hall of the Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos.

“The meeting which was convened to address security concerns within the state following the Presidential Election and in view of the coming Gubernatorial Election provided the opportunity for Lagosians to ventilate their concerns, point out areas of security needs and recommend strategies that would help curb any form of violence within the state.

“The Commissioner of Police reminded influential people that they have an important role in setting an example and can help ensure that peace is maintained by speaking out against any form of violence or aggression.”

Owohunwa who charged the stakeholders to eschew violence and preach peace, tolerance and rule of law to their teaming followers, added that the Command will not hesitate to protect law-abiding citizens and deal with troublemakers in accordance with the law.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/3/lagos-commisioner-of-police-meets-falz-macaroni-and-others-over-security-concerns-ahead-of-governorship-election-2.html