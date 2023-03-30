Lagos Election: GRV Gets Court Order To Inspect BVAS, Electoral Materials (Pix)

Lagos Election: GRV Gets Court Order To Inspect BVAS And Electoral Materials (Photo)

Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has gotten a court order to inspect the BVAS and all electoral materials used in the Lagos State governorship election held on Saturday March 18, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a photo of the court order with the caption;

“Today we got our order to inspect the BVAS and all electoral materials.

#ourlagos #obidients #itsPOssible”

https://twitter.com/GRVlagos/status/1641125807199338503?t=6UiaB6poPvWR4Dp4zc0Jhg&s=19