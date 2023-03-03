Lagos NURTW ‘Asks Members To Submit PVCs’ Ahead Of Governorship Election – FIJ

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is compelling its members in Lagos State to turn in their permanent voter cards (PVC) for an unspecified cause.

As of this morning, a number of union members in a few areas of Lagos had turned in their PVCs to NURTW officials in Agege, according to a source.

The source, a member of the union who asked not to be named, said that all the NURTW branches in Lagos attended a state meeting on Thursday but the outcome of the meeting was not communicated until this morning.

“They concluded this morning that all NURTW members should submit their PVCs to the branch secretary or the unit secretary,” he told FIJ.

“I’ve turned in mine. They arrived at 10 am this morning to collect it. But why are they robbing us of our PVCs?

“I have no idea when they will return it to us. They are denying us the opportunity to be with our PVCs on Election Day because they want to use it for something else.”

When FIJ contacted the Lagos State council of the NURTW via its phone number on Google, a representative said he was not aware of the development.

“I don’t know anything about it. I don’t understand what you are saying,” said the unidentified official who answered the call.

