Lagos Oil And Gas Corporation Gets Certification

Lagos oil, gas corporation gets certification

The Lagos State-owned oil and gas corporation says it has received certifications in quality management systems, occupational health and safety management systems, and environmental management systems.

According to a statement by IBILE Oil and Gas, the corporation disclosed that it had the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

It read, “The certifications demonstrate IBILE’s commitment to continually offer high-quality product delivery, trusted service, and responsible operations while ensuring minimal impact on the environment and demonstrating a duty of care to the customers and stakeholders.

“We are committed to ensuring service delivery is done on behalf of Lagos State and in alignment with the agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola’s administration.”

According to the statement, “The ISO certifications—ISO 14001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018—are a testament to the foundation and structure of IBILE’s quality system and drive to execute excellently.”

The PUNCH reports that IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation is a Lagos State-owned company established by law in 2013 to invest and engage in energy activities in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.

