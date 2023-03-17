Lagos PDP Guber Candidate Jandor’s Campaign DG Resigns, Endorses Rhodes-Vivour

Dr. Seye Dairo, Campaign Director-General, of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, has resigned.

Dairo, who announced his resignation in a letter, did not give any reason for taking the action.

However, he expressed appreciation to the PDP candidate for the opportunity to serve as his campaign DG.

The PDP has been hit by several resignations of its key chieftains and members who either joined the ruling APC or defected to Labour Party.

The former DG was later seen at a forum where the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George led other members of Omo Eko Pataki to endorse the candidate of Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Meanwhile, while speaking at a press conference in his office on Thursday, Jandor stated that no candidate of the party has ever campaigned the way he did in the last few months.

He said, “Lagos PDP is not in alliance with any political party, all Nigerians should vote for the PDP in the election. The rumour in come quarters that I stepped down for the candidate of another party is a false.

“We are not in alliance with any political party. As the candidate of the party, I am not stepping down for anybody. No candidate has ever worked the way we have worked.

“We traversed everywhere in the state and this is a radical departure from what had been done in the past. Lagosians should take a critical look at all of us running for the office. That is why it is called general election, it is no longer an intra-party election.”

Jandor added that with the February 25, 2023 Presidential Elections, especially in Lagos, the people of the state should see the election as very important, adding that it is about electing the Governor that is independent and who understands the nitty gritty of the state.

“This election is about giving Lagos a breath of fresh air. It is about time we did something else in Lagos State.

“Jandor, as an individual, since 2016, alongside other colleagues of mine on this journey, we have been on the streets of Lagos creating awareness, doing everything and we have been consistent and focused.

“We stood by our demands. We should look at the records of the contestants on their merits and take a decision.

“Of course, I have been noticing some cross -carpeting from the APC to the PDP and from Labour Party to the PDP and then to whatever. This is the season, which is why it is called general election,” he said.

