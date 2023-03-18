Lagos Police Arrest 53-Year-Old Woman With Laminated INEC Materials (Photo)

Elections: Police Arrest 53-Year-Old Woman With Laminated INEC Materials (Photo)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 53-year-old woman, who was allegedly found with laminated electoral materials, IGBERETV reports

The spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The PPRO said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday at about 4.00 p.m. at Candos Road, Baruwa in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested inside a business centre where she was making the photocopies.

“She was arrested with 550 different INEC materials. The laptop she used in printing the materials has been recovered and she couldn’t give a good account of how she came in possession of the materials. The case has been transferred to State CID Yaba for further investigation.” he said

https://igberetvnews.com/1440986/elections-police-arrest-53-year-old-woman-laminated-inec-materials-photo/