Lagos: Two LP Senate Candidates, Ex-PDP Guber Candidate Decamp To APC

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid received a boost when prominent politicians from opposition political parties on Tuesday, endorsed him and candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Saturday, Match 18, Governoship and House of Assembly election.

One of the supporters, Dr. Ade Dosunmu, who was the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2011, described as home coming for him to join the ruling APC in the state.

He said what is best for Lagos is to remain in the hands of the progressives since the party had retained the government at the center.

Dosunmu, explained that his decision to join APC is also because Lagos for the first time has produced someone in Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria and deserves support of all stakeholders to succeed.

Chairman Elders Committee of the Labour Party, LP, Chief Sunbo Onitiri said he returned to APC to support the tradition of continuity in Lagos.

He said that he came with Chairmen of 12 political parties in the state to endorse Governor Sanwoolu for second term.

Also speaking, the state APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, said they have opened their doors wide open to receive them into the folds of APC.

Ojelabi, said APC will continue the giant strides of developing the state with the return of Sanwoolu to Ikeja House.

He noted that the party will ensure that it redeemed its image with the Saturday, 18 March, 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

According to him, “for over 30 years, the country is now having as President elect, a true Democrat that knows what to do to boost socio-economic development of the country.”

The party’s flag was later presented as a symbol by Ojelabi to welcome the decampees to the ruling party.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/03/sanwo-olu-gets-more-support-as-dosunmu-onitiri-salvador-dump-pdp-lp-for-apc/