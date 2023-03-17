Lagos Youths To Benefit More From Sanwo-olu’s Reelection – Aregbe

Ahead of Saturday’s poll, the South-West Secretary, National Youth Mobilisation of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Idris Aregbe, has said youths across Lagos State stand to benefit more from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

This is as he urged Lagosians, particularly the youths to troop out to their various polling units to elect Sanwo-Olu for the next four years.

In a statement on Thursday, Aregbe said reelecting the governor would be a vote for continuity and consolidation.

“The coming governorship election in the state, therefore, is very significant and counts for every Lagosian and lover of Lagos as it does for business owners, industries, investors and the teeming youths alike.

“It is important and worthy of reflection, that we as Lagosians do not allow the immense prospects of this opportunity to be whittled away by ethnic and tribal sentiments.

“Lagosians must not miss this unique opportunity to continue making Lagos a destination where all Nigerians have the opportunity of living their dreams. Let’s come together and vote Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat for a prosperous and forward-moving Lagos,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Generally, an exercise usually based on personal evaluation of the performances of an incumbent governor in judgment of whether another term is deserving, the infrastructural development in Lagos within the past four years and the impetus it has given the economy of the state, evident in the vibrancy of its sectors speak volumes of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a man of action and integrity, fulfilling promises he made when elected in as governor.

“The governor’s vision for a 21st-century smart city underscores his passion for technological development and his commitment to keeping the state a united and progressive one where business activities can thrive unencumbered, and citizens live and carry out their activities without fear or favor.

“It must be said that a huge factor in the success and development of the state is hinged on its diversity and the sustained ability to continually harness it for development as amply reflected in a culture of peaceful coexistence upon which Lagosians of all hue bask and thrive in.

“The prospects of re-electing a sitting governor in the state have never seemed as prospective as it is presently, with a president who has been a former governor of the state, as well as a sitting governor with an unbridled love for the state and a resolve to sustain the spirit of profitable enterprise that has kept Lagosians united in progress for ages.”

https://punchng.com/lagos-youths-to-benefit-more-from-sanwo-olus-reelection-aregbe/