LASU Replies Critic Of Its Bread Bakery (Pix)

The Lagos State University has replied critics of it’s new bread business on it’s twitter page. The University had announced a new Bread Bakery as shown in this thread https://www.nairaland.com/7634053/lasu-bread-lagos-state-university

In response to a critic that tweeted:

Isn’t it worrisome that a UNIVERSITY is being applauded for opening a bakery when their counterparts outside the country are focused on researches and grants to increase IGR?

The University responded that:

Isn’t it worrisome that when news of research grants and awards (and there are tons of them) from the university are posted on this same platform, they don’t attract this level of engagements? 🤔

Source:

https://mobile.twitter.com/LASUOfficial/status/1641335633879736324