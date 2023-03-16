Leadership Is Not By Force, Don’t Kill People Before Leading Them – Jonathan

Leadership Is Not By Force, Don’t Kill People Before You Lead Them – Jonathan Tells Politicians

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerian politicians ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly election, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking on Thursday, March 16, at Sampou community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State shortly after paying a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri who lost his father, Pa Abraham Diri, Jonathan admonished politicians against do-or-die politics, saying those who aspire to rule should not force themselves on the people.

Jonathan said;

“Leadership is not by force. It is about serving the people. So, if you want to lead the people, you cannot kill them before you lead them.

“In Bayelsa, the challenges will be minimal because we do not have governorship election on Saturday. But I urge our people to conduct themselves well.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1440905/leadership-force-dont-kill-people-lead-jonathan-tells-politicians/