Leaked Video: Kogi APC Suspends Muri Ajaka For Anti-party Activities, Lawsuit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLaWxLDiuK0

“Not Even Late Audu”, APC’s Muri Allegedly Suspended Because of Leaked Video?

There has been recent news circulating regarding the suspension of Muritala Ajaka, a prominent figure in the Kogi East All Progressives Congress and a potential candidate for the 2023 Kogi State governorship. According to reports, Ajaka was suspended by his own party, specifically the ajaka Ward 1 party executives.

The reason behind Ajaka’s suspension remains unclear, but some suggest that it may be linked to a controversial video he released in which he boasted about his longstanding affiliation with the party, even predating Late Prince Audu Abubakar. In the same boastful video, Ajaka also claimed to be the most senior APC member and even brought in James Faleke as Audu’s deputy in 2016. He claimed he was instrumental in making Governor Yahaya Bello secure his position in the APC.

However, these statements were not the only things that brought Ajaka under scrutiny. He was also accused of sponsoring a lawsuit against the party in a plot to suspend the party’s Gubernatorial primaries. This allegation, combined with his earlier comments, may have contributed to his suspension.

https://kogireports.com/kogi-apc-suspends-governorship-aspirant-murtala-yakubu-for-alleged-anti-party-activities/