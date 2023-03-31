Lessons From Hadith 5 Of The Forty Ḥadīth Of An-nawawih

This week, we will review the fifth hadith of the forty hadith of An-nawawih. For the past review, see here

This hadith is narrated by Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) who reported that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever introduces something into this religion of ours that is not part of it will have it rejected.”

This hadith serves as a warning against innovation (bid’ah) in Islam. It teaches us that anything that is not part of the authentic teachings of Islam, as conveyed through the Quran and the Sunnah (the teachings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad), is considered unacceptable and will not be accepted by Allah (God). It is important for Muslims to adhere to the established practices and principles of Islam and to avoid introducing new ideas or practices that are not supported by authentic sources. This hadith emphasizes the importance of following the true teachings of Islam and not adding or subtracting anything from it.

Lessons from that hadith

– The importance of adhering to the authentic teachings of Islam: The hadith emphasizes that any innovation or addition to Islam that is not supported by authentic sources will be rejected by Allah (God). Therefore, it is important to follow the established teachings and practices of Islam as conveyed through the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

– The danger of bid’ah: Bid’ah, or innovation, is considered a serious issue in Islam because it can lead to deviation from the true teachings of the religion. The hadith warns against introducing anything into Islam that is not part of it, as it can potentially lead to misguided beliefs and practices.

– The need for knowledge and understanding: In order to avoid introducing anything into Islam that is not part of it, it is important to have a sound understanding of the religion and its teachings. Muslims should seek knowledge from reliable sources and consult with knowledgeable scholars to ensure that their actions and beliefs are in accordance with authentic Islamic teachings.

– The importance of preserving the purity of Islam: Islam has been preserved in its original form for centuries, and it is the responsibility of Muslims to continue this preservation. The hadith reminds us to be cautious and not to introduce anything into Islam that is not part of it, in order to preserve the purity and authenticity of the religion.