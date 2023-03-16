LP House Of Assembly Candidate, Harrison Gwamnishu Attacked By Thugs In Delta (Pics)

While we’re still complaining about the APC thugs attacks on Olumide Oworu in Lagos State, there’s an ongoing attack by the PDP thugs towards our Harrison Gwamnishu in Delta State.
