Mahmood Yakubu’s Son: ‘If Peter Obi Wins, I’m Not Going Back To Nigeria’ (Photos)

If Peter Obi Wins, I’m Not Going Back To Nigeria – Mahmood Yakubu’s Son (Photos)

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu’s son had said that he is not going back to Nigeria, if Peter Obi wins Nigeria’s presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

The INEC chairman’s son said this in a tweet which is now unavailable following the deactivation of his Twitter account.

He also praised his father, Mahmood Yakubu for a job well done.

https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1631195184548413440?t=x8Ko4fgNctZekSEsmNDqhg&s=19

https://igberetvnews.com/1439901/peter-obi-wins-im-going-back-nigeria-mahmood-yakubus-son-photos/