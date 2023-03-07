March 11: Obaseki In Political Battle Of His Career By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Obaseki In Wild Goose Chase Running Kiti Kata , No Fit Drink Water Drop Cup

Shebi meka tamoa

Say my pikin don go join cult

Ha, you want to bam ba?

You wanna chill with the big boys

Na you dey run kiti kiti

You dey run kata kata

No fit drink water drop cup

Ha, hey (So you see how the thing goes?)- Song by Goya Menor and Nektunez

Following the Legislative elections on Saturday, this is most likely how a Wild Goose Chase would be defined in the Edo Modern Dictionary.

wild goose chase

/ˌwaɪldˈɡuːs ˌtʃeɪs/ a fruitless and time-wasting search because the person or item sought does not exist or is located elsewhere: For example;

Following the outcome of the 24 House of Assembly seats, Obaseki knew he and Philip Shaibu were on a wild goose chase.

Due to the fact that the PDP has been completely eliminated from Edo State and is now at the mercy of the APC and the LP, also known as ELUUPEE (the new sherif in town), the embattled governor of Edo State, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, is currently running a race that is essentially motivated by his own self-interest.

Yesterday, Obaseki was seen on camera pleading with the public to spare him from impeachment while obviously soliciting votes from Obidents and asserting that he was the first to state that Obidents were present in every home.

It was indeed a pitiful sight to see Obaseki struggle to control his emotions as he was on the verge of tears.

Obaseki is so despised in Edo today that citizens not only go to King Square and yell “Obaseki Is A Goat,” but they also refer to him as an enemy of the Benin Kingdom. To make matters worse, Obaseki’s defenders and many SAs can’t defend the governor without quoting forgiveness passages from the Bible and other religious books.

“You can’t cut your nose off to spite your face, you can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, to err is human, to forgive is divine, blah blah blah,”

It’s difficult to defend Obaseki, whom Edo locals now refer to as “Conan the Destroyer,” for reportedly destroying their homes and selling their lands to foreigners.

They allege he is at odds with the Oba of Benin because he wants to CORNER the artefacts intended for the Royal Palace. They accuse him of fostering thuggery in the State and disregarding the educational sector by starving children and teachers while saying Edo best is working.

Even the Governor is still appealing, saying that he was carried away, but does Obaseki deserve the people’s sympathy?

Someone who failed to inaugurate representatives for 14 constituencies to the House of Assembly for more than three years, this implies that these constituencies have not had representation in governance for the past three years.

The first state to do so in a democratic country around the world, and yet he has appropriated funds with a minority of the house, at a time when Nigerians demand openness and good administration.

Does such a tyrannical rule call for mercy in a time when young people look up to excellent mentorship? By playing the impeachment card, he now appears to be seeking pity in an effort to be saved.

This verse from our hit song Amen Amapianio would serve justice to Obaseki’s Kiti Kata,

“… Okay, okay, ha….This one no be zobo no be can juice

Go school e go school, you go dey pen tools…And na the parameter set, you wan dey form too

See, even your papa no fit save you…For all the calamity wen him pikin don do

Man, all the niggas don dey find you….Because that nigga wey you pay omo e don puff

Oh boy e don puff, ha hey…Come on, let’s go.

Na you dey run kiti kiti…You dey run kata kata…No fit drink water drop cup”

Obaseki, like Osamuyi, the great Hemp Smoker on Social Media who refuses to listen to his mother, Mama Osamuyi, is now rushing about begging children to save him, much like calling Cow Uncle because you want to eat beef.

So, if I may ask, is Obaseki running for office? Why the panic? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/obaseki-in-wild-goose-chase-running-kiti-kata-no-fit-drink-water-drop-cup/