Mechanic Returns ₦10.8M Mistakenly Sent To His Account, Gets Rewarded With ₦50k (Pix)

Mechanic Returns N10.8m Mistakenly Sent To His Account, Gets Rewarded With N50k (Photos)

A Nigerian auto mechanic identified as Timothy has been rewarded with N50k for returning N10.8m mistakenly sent to his bank account, IGBERETV reports.

One of Timothy’s customers, Chinonso Ndukwe, disclosed this on Facebook, saying that Timothy narrated the story to him when he met him on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo he took with Timothy, Chinonso wrote;

“Before going on TV i went to my mechanic to ask him about what I saw all over the Internet yesterday. He has been serving me very well. So when I read that he returned 10.8 million to one of his customers i was impressed. Today when I saw him he was quite ill . He said he is having headache. The man that he returned his money gave him N50,000.00. People can be really unimaginable. Behold!”

