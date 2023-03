WORLD BANK SAYS ONLY U.S. NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT, AJAY BANGA, TO BE CONSIDERED; ONLY ONE NOMINATION RECEIVED – STATEMENT

WORLD BANK SAYS EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL CONDUCT A FORMAL INTERVIEW WITH BANGA, EXPECT TO CONCLUDE SELECTION IN DUE COURSE

World Bank confirms that Indian American businessman Ajay Banga is sole nominee for international lender’s presidency

SOURCE