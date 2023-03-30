Mercy Chinwo Slams ₦2bn Lawsuit On Obidiz For Using Her Name In A Secular Music

Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo, has filed a suit against hip-hop artist Obidiz for defamation of character and unauthorized use of name and image.

Mercy Chinwo filed a case against Obidiz following his latest single release titled Mercy Chinwo.

The artist in the song cited an example of a wayward, club girl, and mentioned Mercy Chinwo in the phrase.

“She dey share me the cake, but she no want commit. Mercy Chinwo for church, but for club na Cardi B sef.”

The suit by the gospel artist said Obidiz made “Derogatory and defamatory use of the name and image of Mercy Chinwo in secular music audio and video” and issued a “Notice to cease and desist.”

According to the document, Obidiz is to desist from further use of Mercy Chinwo’s name and image.

He is also to take down the song, and promotional videos and make a public apology. Failure to comply with these demands may attract a fine of N2,000,000,000.

https://guardian.ng/life/mercy-chinwo-slams-%E2%82%A62billion-lawsuit-on-artist-for-using-her-name-in-music/#:~:text=What’s%20New-,Mercy%20Chinwo%20Slams%20%E2%82%A62billion%20Lawsuit%20On,Using%20Her%20Name%20In%20Music&text=Gospel%20artist%2C%20Mercy%20Chinwo%2C%20has,single%20release%20titled%20Mercy%20Chinwo.