Mesut Ozil Retires From Football

Mesut Ozil has confirmed he has retired from football at the age of 34 with immediate effect.

The former Arsenal midfielder and Germany international had been playing for Turkish top flight side Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer but has only made eight appearances for the club this season following a series of injury problems.

He revealed the news on Instagram in a statement reading: ‘Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, l’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

‘I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

‘It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahçe, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.

He first made his name in the Bundesliga, where he had some eye-opening performances for both Schalke and Werder Bremen 🇩🇪

Özil introduced himself to the masses at the 2010 World Cup.

In 2015, he became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists (141 appearances), and he did so in style 😎

In South Africa, no one had more assists than the German playmaker 🎁

