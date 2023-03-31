Misinformation And Its Consequences In Islam

وَلَا تَقۡفُ مَا لَیۡسَ لَكَ بِهِۦ عِلۡمٌۚ إِنَّ ٱلسَّمۡعَ وَٱلۡبَصَرَ وَٱلۡفُؤَادَ كُلُّ أُو۟لَـٰۤىِٕكَ كَانَ عَنۡهُ مَسۡـُٔولࣰا

And do not pursue[[i.e., do not assume and do not say.]] that of which you have no knowledge. Indeed, the hearing, the sight and the heart – about all those [one] will be questioned.

[Surah Al-Isrāʾ: 36]

Above verse from Surah Al-Isrāʾ highlights the importance of not spreading false information and only speaking about what one has knowledge of. Misinformation, whether it is intentional or not, can have serious consequences and can cause harm to individuals and communities.

In today’s age of rapid information sharing through social media and other online platforms, it is more important than ever to be cautious about what we share and to verify the accuracy of the information before spreading it. The consequences of spreading misinformation can range from simple misunderstandings to more serious issues such as public panic or even harm to individuals’ health and safety.

Therefore, it is important to be responsible and ethical in our communication and to seek knowledge and accurate information before spreading any kind of information. As the verse reminds us, we will be held accountable for what we say and do, including the information we share with others.