Money Laundering: CCB Invites Festus Keyamo Over Petition Against Atiku

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, over a petition he filed requesting the probe of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prior to the February 25 election, Keyamo had written a petition to the commission accusing Atiku of diverting public funds through special purpose vehicles when he served as Nigeria’s Vice-president.

Keyamo in his petition gave the CCB a 72-hour ultimatum to “arrest, invite, interrogate and prosecute” Atiku for the alleged offences.

In a letter dated March 28, the CCB invited Keyamo to the bureau’s office in Abuja to adopt his petition.

“This invitation is to enable you adopt the aforementioned petition and to provide any additional information that may be material to this investigation. You are requested to come along with one Michael Achimugu, to assist with enquiries regarding the attachments to your petition.”

Keyamo has also instituted a suit against the former vice-president before an Abuja federal high court. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, Keyamo is seeking to compel law enforcement agencies to prosecute Atiku over the same offences.

In the suit, Keyamo asked the court for an order compelling Atiku “to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for thorough investigation”.

