“My Daughter Was Sent Out Of School For Wrapping Her Book With Obi’s Poster” – Woman

“My 10-Year-Old Daughter Was Sent Out Of School For Wrapping Her Note Book With Peter Obi’s Poster” —Woman Cries Out

This is to inform you all, that my Daughter Marvelous Barinaadaa, was Exit from Odomola Secondary school today 14th March,2023 by the school Principal, just because my daughter use Peter Obi poster paper to wrap her note book for school.

“And this girl is just Ten years old, she didn’t know anything about Politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parent, because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour.

Please, Is this Act by the school Principal good?”

“See what the school Principal wrote on that Letter. And after, we will say we are one Nigeria?

@jidesanwoolu @JokeSanwoolu why would a Principal send a 10year old out of school because of politicshttps://twitter.com/Glitznfabz/status/1635921172176019458?t=3x7akYqFMaYFuOZsVW6yUQ&s=19