‘My Encounter With The Marine World’ – Pidaa

I usually laugh when people claim Arthiest or don’t believe in spirituality. What motivated me to write this heading is when someone said prayer is useless and does not work. My brother and sister prayer work especially when the person is righthous. I will start my story now of how I came across the marine world and how God have been so good to me
Related Posts
- APC’s Uba Sani Wins Kaduna Governorship Election
- PDP’s Fubara Wins Rivers Governorship Election
- PDP’s Lawal Unseats APC Governor Matawalle, Wins Zamfara Governorship Election
- Enugu Governorship: INEC Lacks Powers To Suspend Collated Results – PDP
- Peter Obi & His Lawyers File Petition To The Presidential Elections Tribunal