‘My Husband Is So Annoying! I’m Depressed’

The truth is right now, I feel like going somewhere for a while. I feel like I need rest. Somewhere I can forget about all my problems and breathe a fresh air.

My husband has not been honest with me since the beginning of this marriage and I doubt if this is an attitude of a man that loves

He has always been in debt even before I married him. and he wouldn’t let me know what he do with the money he keeps borrowing from people. Even my friends I introduced to him, he is owning them and can’t pay back.

The bad side is, he borrows and stop picking their calls not respond nicely to them.

He behalves badly to them.

I’m suspecting he’s into some kind of addiction that demands money. Maybe gambling but he wouldn’t tell me.

He’s constantly on his phone.

He is owning loan app everywhere. To the extent that the app had to send hurrible messages to his contact’s lists including his bosses, office colleagues and my relatives.

It’s so embarrassing and tiring.

He has apologized several times that I should give him time to work on himself to stop an addiction, but he refused to explain what it is. Claiming that I might leave him if I know.

But he has not changed abit.

We are always hungry in this house. No baby food for my 6months old baby, no pampers and everything is total struggle. I quit my job last year but I’ll soon start job search once my baby grow a little.

In this house, If I don’t look for food, then, we starve, I don’t look for means of getting pampers, food, wears,then my baby will suffer, because his daddy is not capable of providing anything for us. It’s so annoying.

I have dreams before I married him, but right now, I feel lost. There’s no romance, no love, no affection in this marriage anymore, as I wouldn’t even let him touch me because of the stress, suffer he constantly brings on us.

Money I raised to start up a business, (340k) I ended up using it to pay for his debt last two months because the people were always coming to embarrass us in the house and neighbors were coming to pleade on our behalf. I had to clear up the loan, yet he couldn’t explain what he did with the money.

With that start up capital, I would have been growing by now, but here I am. Still at the zero point.

I’m really tired

I’m so confused here.

What should I do?

What would you advise?