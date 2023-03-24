My Ugly Experience On My First Day At Work

Let me start by saying security job is not my dream job but while I’m very hopeful of getting that dream job someday soon, body and soul need to be put together. An unemployed person with penniless pocket will certainly understand my predicament. The only option is to grab anything provided it can take of your very essential needs. Worse is when you wake up with no food to eat or not even soap to bath with, then you’d realize doing anything is sure better than nothing.

So I got this security job which I resumed yesterday. Could you believe that same yesterday, armed robbers operated in the area. As you know, security or what people call gateman is the one the armed robbers target first when they come to a place.

It was around 3:am when everywhere was quiet, As the security, I did a patrol around the compound when I noticed suspicious noise in the next compound. Before I know, I heard people shouting over there. I stayed back. In less than no time, I saw about 5 people coming straight to my compound. They pointed torch inside. I didn’t bother to ask who they were cos I already knew. My people, I didn’t even know when I commot for gear run to the backyard of the house, jumped over to the other side which is a bush, breathing like who just escaped death. Unfortunately, I sustained injury while running in the bush. Since the gate of the compound is not high, they jumped over it and gained entry into the compound, but thankfully they couldn’t gain access to the house due to burglary after a long while of triaI. Unfortunately for me again, I slept in the bush till this morning.

Now, I learnt robbers operate in the area often. This has further put fear in me. I wouldn’t want to be a victim of robbery circumstance because of a job whose salary cannot even meet one’s needs.

So I am confused now. Even with the injury, should I go back to the place or not? Presently I don’t have anything else doing and I don’t have money to sustain myself either. Please what would you advise me?

Note: this happened somewhere in Delta state. I don’t want to disclose the location for security reasons.