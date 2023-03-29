My Wives And Children Won’t Be Part Of Governance – Kano Governor-Elect, Yusuf

Kano State Governor-Elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has said that his wives and children will not have any role in the governance of the state, IGBERETV reports.

Yusuf said this after receiving his certificate of return today, March 29. He stated that his family members won’t have any influence on governance during his administration because they won’t be taking the oath of office with him.

He said;

“My wives will not be part of the governance. My children will not be part of the governance. And I can tell you for sure that this is the same for my deputy governor.”

The Governor-Elect also called on the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna and other contestants in the March 18 election to join his administration for effective governance of Kano state.

https://igberetvnews.com/1442017/wives-children-wont-part-governance-kano-governor-elect-yusuf/