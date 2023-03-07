“My Wizard Landlord: A True Life Story”

I’ve heard several stories of witches and wizards, but getting to experience it directly was something else.It all happened in Calabar , Victor Akan street as a new landlord emerged to take over from the landlady.

The Calabar people have this tradition of women inheriting their father’s house but our landlady decided to concede defeat by leaving the house to her brother and nobody could tell us why. Whatever that could make one to leave one’s house wasn’t ordinary. There could be more to it than it meets the eye.

The new landlord decided to move into the house immediately after gaining access to the house. The night he slept under the roof was a terrifying one. As a little boy who was just in primary four , I witnessed something I’ve never seen in my life before. It was as if the spiritual battle was meant to disturb our peaceful sleep.

That night , we woke up at night as we heard heavy sound on the rooftops. Vultures were crying and scratching the roof. We couldn’t sleep as the time on the wall clock was 2 a.m. The vultures have come to circle and we had to pray fervently all night.

This was the first night the landlord slept under the roof with us , in his own room and we experienced the strange meeting. We only hoped that the night would transform into day.

In the morning , my brother had woken up to accidentally meet the landlord jubilating in the morning , ” utele mi has shown them something “. Utele means Vulture in Efik language ,just like how we call it Udene in Igbo language. Utele mi ( my vulture has really shown them something.)

We didn’t need a soothsayer to tell us who was on rampage on the roof at odd hours of morning . Ever since that day, we knew we would have to pitch the tent with a wizard who has come to showcase he won the house ownership using his spiritual warfare against the landlady.

Attire Literature

From My Diary (Story of My Life – Okwundu Uchenna Martins)