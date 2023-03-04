Naira Swap Difficulties: Fairmoney Upgrades Mobile Banking App

FairMoney, a financial service provider in Nigeria that offers its users an easy and stress-free access to credit, savings and investments, has announced the launch of its redesigned mobile banking app home page. This revamp is aimed at providing its users with a more seamless and innovative banking experience. The new app comes with a host of features that make banking easy and transactions faster.

According to the Head Marketing and Branding, FairMoney, Nengi Akinola, the revamped FairMoney app home page is a significant upgrade from the previous version, with improved functionality and better navigation to provide users with an even more convenient banking experience.

“At FairMoney, we are committed to providing our customers with a world-class banking experience, and we believe that the new app redesign is a big step towards achieving that goal. Our customers can now access all the essential information about their accounts as well as bank services, all at just one glance.” Nengi said.

The app’s home page has been redesigned to ensure that all the essential functions are easily accessible. The home page has added features including shortcuts to transfer money, fund your account, request an ATM card, and pay bills, all in one tap. Users can also view their account balances, outstanding loan balances, and savings all in one place, at the top banner.

The loan homepage has been optimized to display current loan details, and options to extend or top-up loans, while the savings homepage has been placed at the bottom right corner of the screen, with easy access to both FairSave and FairLock.

The new FairMoney app also comes with an information bar that reminds users of all the juicy discounts and deals, ensuring that they are up-to-date with the latest promotions.

“We are excited to launch this redesigned app, and we believe that our customers will find it easier and more convenient to use. With the new features and functionality, we hope to reinforce FairMoney’s positioning as a leading digital bank in Nigeria, and we encourage everyone to download the app and experience the future of banking,” added Nengi.

The revamped FairMoney app is now available for download on Google Play Store.

