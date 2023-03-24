Nasarawa Women Go Nude While Protesting Governorship Election Result (Disturbing Pix)

Viral videos shared online captured women protesting nude in Nasarawa State following the March 18 governorship election, IGBERETV reports.

Some of the women wore black while protesting. Others stripped completely naked and bitterly expressed their displeasure in front of the camera.

The reason for their protest was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) went ahead to announce a winner of the governorship election when there was contention in the results that emanated from Gayam and Ciroma electoral wards in the state capital.

INEC had declared Governor Abdullahi Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The State Returning Officer for the governorship election, Professor Tanko Ishaya, declared that Governor Sule of the APC polled 347,209 votes, to beat his closest rival, David Ombugadu of the PDP, who had 283,016 votes.

The women said they did not vote for Governor Sule and they accused him of rigging himself to power and forcing himself on them.

They chanted songs as they marched with placards that had inscriptions like, “Stop the conspiracy against our people,” “INEC should reverse the declaration now,” and “Our Vote must count. Ombugadu won.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1441582/nasarawa-women-go-nude-protesting-governorship-election-result-photos/