Neymar Loses ₦‎1 Billion In An Hour Gambling On An Online Casino (Photos)

Neymar’s poor injury luck has carried over to online gambling, as he lost £1m in just one hour of online casino which he streamed on his Twitch channel.

The Paris Saint-Germain star – who earns £3.2m-per-month – has been left to his own devices after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Neymar is not averse to gambling during his spare time – something of which he has plenty of, as he recovers following his surgery.

The 31-year-old pretended to cry as a mock Titanic theme began to play when his realisation set in – music which is often used on social media as a meme for moments of sadness.

Though he is more known for his love of poker, Neymar often tries his luck in online games on his Twitch platform.

In doing so on this occasion, he threw away a staggering amount of money. Not that the Brazil international seemed to care.

In a couple of seconds we saw a range of mock emotions as his crying turned into laughter, before he shouted out in anguish – putting his fingers in his mouth.

He then said ‘oh f***’ with a laugh before joining in with the out of tune flute music – pretending to play the instrument.

One of his fellow players in the background as per Globo Esporte, could be heard saying Neymar ‘went from a million to zero in 60 minutes’.

Neymar then joked that he was going to put the video of the moment on YouTube.

Clearly not too upset about losing £900,000, the Brazilian’s reaction with rankle with some.

In the UK, government legislation is being introduced to restrict betting companies from appearing as shirt sponsors in the Premier League.

And only this week, British company William Hill have been hit by a record £19.2m fine for ‘widespread’ failures – including allowing a customer to spend £23,000 in just 20 minutes without any checks.

While many can be left vulnerable to financial difficulties through gambling, it is safe to say Neymar is not in that boat.

French publication L’Equipe earlier this week revealed the top wages among players in Ligue 1.

