Nigerian Pastor Shares Edited Photo Of Blessing CEO’s One-Legged Outfit (Photos)

Nigerian pastor, Ab Isong has shared an edited photo of Blessing CEO in which her one-legged outfit was covered with Catholic Women Organization (CWO) wrapper, IGBERETV reports.

The Akwa Ibom pastor captioned the photo;

“If we decide to cover each other’s unclothedness, the world will be a better place. No one knew Saul will become Apostle Paul someday”

Blessing CEO’s outfit got mixed reactions since she posted the photos on her social media pages.

