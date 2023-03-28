Nigerians In Saudi Snap With President-Elect Bola Tinubu During Umrah (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The President elect Bola Tinubu is in Umarah today and below is the video of Nigerians snapping with him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrjRMnmzER4

Source: https://twitter.com/eleyilagos/status/1640773268691886080?s=46&t=oGAxjhiGeufNKlYA6fDTyA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy