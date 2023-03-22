“NO CONGRATULATIONS”: Dr. Charles Awuzie’s Open Letter To Alex Otti

My First Open Letter to H.E, Alex Otti Titled: NO CONGRATULATIONS.

Your Excellency, Mr. Alex Otti, there is no congratulations for you….

Welcome to the mess Okezie Ikpeazu left behind.

The next 2 years of your life will be spent cleaning another adult’s sh*t…. Nobody should envy your job. You are not stepping into 8 years of mess, no, you are inheriting 24 years of:

mamacrazy – a crazy government of a mother for her sons and by her sons…

murderocrazy – a crazy government of murderers, for murderers and by murderers…

Okijarocrazy – crazy government of Okija shrine, by idol worshippers and for idol worship.

Corruptocrazy – government of corrupt people, by extremely corrupt people and for their corrupt minions.

For the past 24 years, pensioners have been murdered by the state they served – my own father is living at the mercy of the monthly allowance I send him. When I was told I had two days to live, I remember my father crying out “chineke leh, who shall take care of me?” And I wept because I know that the state he served for 35 years has denied him of his pension, gratuity and retirement benefits 15 years after his retirement.

[bOkezie Ikpeazu was a disaster – his government was a political pandemic that befell our beloved state – Abia.[/b]

Yes, Okezie is my respected elder brother (copyright: Peter Gregory Obi) but he deserves Jail time.

Okezie should not be forgiven. Okezie should pay for his crimes against aged pensioners and poor unpaid workers. Okezie should go to jail to serve as a warning for the next generation of political rapi$ts who would make our beloved state their target.

Okezie should be jailed for bankrupting an oil producing State like Abia.

Enough is enough.

Your excellency, Dede Alex Otti, I will conclude this letter by reminding you that Abians didn’t vote for you – they voted for Peter Obi’s signature on you. The day you disappoint the principles of Peter Obi, the same revolutionaries who voted you into power will wait for you at the polls. We are a revolutionary political movement but we are not politicians. We no dey take shishi – so use the shishi to work for the State.

I wish you good luck your excellency…. I will interface with your government frequently to birth the new Abia of our dreams.

Welcome to your job sir – Unfortunately, there’s no congratulations for you.

My name is Charles Awuzie and I am an Obidient Abian.

Source:

I decided to publish my open letter to him before he is declared winner so that this letter will get to him first before excitement gets to his inner circle and we risk him getting too excited about victory that he forgets our history.

