Nurse Slumps And Dies On Duty In Zamfara Hospital (Photo)

A staff Nurse working with Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura specialist Hospital, Gusau in Zamfara State slumped and died while discharging her duties at the hospital, IGBERETV reports.

It was reported that the late nurse identified as Asma’u Lawali Bungudu, was hale and hearty when she arrived the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Auwal Usman, said Asmau was at her duty post (NHIS Clinic) and had checked the blood pressure of about 30 patients today before she complained about a cardiac issue to a Doctor. He said she immediately slumped after the complaint and doctors rushed to save her but died instantly.

“The medical Doctors attempted to save her life but they couldn’t as she died instantly,” Usman said.

The PRO disclosed that Management team of the Hospital led by the Medical Director Dr Usman Muhammad Shanawa have handed over the corpse to the relatives of the deceased Nurse.

A family member of the late Asma’u confirmed that Asmau left home hale and hearty on Wednesday morning and went to the hospital where she works as a Nurse. The relative also disclosed that her funeral prayer will be observed same day by 5:00PM at Malan Abdurrahaman House, Magama Area, Bungudu.

https://igberetvnews.com/1440827/nurse-slumps-dies-duty-zamfara-hospital-photo/