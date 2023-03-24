‘Obidient’ Movement Helped Me Win FCT Senate Seat – Ireti Kingibe (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-5oD6DIN3E

The senator-elect for the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, of the Labour Party, has said that the ‘Obidient’ movement helped her in winning the senatorial seat in the recently-concluded national assembly election.

She disclosed this during an interview with Arise News on Friday.

Kingibe went on to say that the party approached her to be their senatorial candidate, adding that they wouldn’t have done so if she did not reflect some of their ideals.

She said, “No doubt that the ‘Obidient’ movement helped me win. All of it helped me to win. That is what I was telling you. It was a combination of many factors. Oh yes, it certainly helped me to win.

“Abuja was completely ‘Obidient’. From the beginning, it was.

“And I must say the ‘Obidient’ movement came to look for me to be their senatorial candidate. So I must have reflected some of their ideals or they wouldn’t have done so.

“I believe in the movement and I believe Nigeria needs it.

That is the movement that we will continue and one that I intend to build and continue to build in the FCT.”