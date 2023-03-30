Obidient Tsunami In The Land, I Am Going Back To My Original Hustle – Chimaroke Nnamani (Photo)

Senator representing Enugu East and former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, said he will be going back to his former hustle after he was defeated by Labour Party’s candidate in the 2023 Senatorial election, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote on his Twitter handle;

“2023, Obidient Tsunami in the Land! Going back to my Original Hustle! Scratching out 49k for my ebeanoFAM #Chimaroke”

https://twitter.com/ChimarokeNamani/status/1641289490978476032?t=ELzekPyPhJR49JcIAW08HA&s=19