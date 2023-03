https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJ0_yVhJ6ks

It’s is clear that Inspite of the intimidation last Saturday, APC couldn’t get up to 160,000 votes across Lagos.

Despite the suppression of voters, LP scored over 982,000 votes.

We can get more if only 3million out of 7million voters come out and vote.

This time around protecting yourselves.

The Thugs in Lagos are not up to 200,000.Add them to the less than 160,000 Lagos BATs who voted APC last Saturday.

This makes it about 10 persons to every 1 thug.