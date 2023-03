Oby Ezekwesili Shares Cryptic Post After INEC Issued Tinubu Certificate Of Return

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has made a cryptic post after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a certificate of return to Bola Tinubu as winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

She wrote on Twitter;

“Certificate that will be returned.”

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1631217418998632449?t=1rYIe6EJNGHfows8yjEWMg&s=19