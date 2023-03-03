Ohaneze Ndigbo Rejects Result Of Presidential Election

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rejected the results of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, [/b]IGBERETV reports.

On Wednesday, March 1, INEC declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

In a statement released, the [b]National Vice President of the organization, Damian Okeke-Ogene, said the results released were marred by “monumental irregularities” and the failure of the commission to follow its guidelines in conducting the election. He urged Nigerians to remain calm, adding that the last might not have been heard of the 2023 presidential election.

“With voting and declaration of results over, other processes will follow. I am sure that many Nigerians will, on their own, go to court to challenge the outcome of the exercise. Many people have not accepted the declaration and many do not believe that they have a President-elect yet.

This is the worst election conducted by INEC. Imagine our President, Muhammadu Buhari, saying during one of the campaigns that Bola Tinubu is the next president at a time the election had not been conducted, which was an indication that the election was even rigged before it was conducted.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was busy promising Nigerians that their votes would count and that the votes would be transmitted from the polling units to INEC server, only for the commission to do everything manually with the attendant corrupt practices. As it turned out, many Nigerians voted, but their votes did not count, which was frustrating.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1439898/ohaneze-ndigbo-rejects-result-presidential-election/

Seun Lalasticlala Mynd44 nlfpmod