Old Woman Displays Dancing Skills To Welcome Oshiomhole At Auchi – (Video)

That Awesome Moment “Mama” Shows Her Dancing Skills To Welcome Oshiomhole On The Streets Of Auchi(Video)

‘As e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem..As e dey pain dem, omo, e dey sweet us”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_IRLMZveAc

This was the beautiful moment our lens captured this happy and obviously overjoyed mama dancing to Timaya’s melodious hit song, this old woman was so overwhelmed on seeing Adams Oshiomhole yesterday when he came out to thank the people of Auchi for voting for the APC all the way in the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

The woman perfectly captured the song’s moment. “I-don’t-care, no dey stress me with pepper body (I-don’t-care, no dey stress me with pepper body).No dey stress me, my grace, e plenty (no dey stress me, my grace, e plenty)”

Adams Oshiomhole is a man of plenty Grace, he has proven time and time again to lead the chat in popularity test in Edo State, his presence electrifies everywhere he goes, it was amazing watching this Mama come out of her abode to celebrate Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole as the next senator elect for Edo North.

