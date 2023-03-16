Olumide Oworu & His LP Campaign Team Attacked In Surulere

My team and I were attacked on Tuesday as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t escalate past the level it was. The case has been reported at the Iponri police station.

I am not deterred by the incident. Instead I am more committed to seeing this through. We will pass through the wards in constituency 1 (Akinhanmi/Cole, Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Igbaja/Stadium, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Yaba/Ojuelegba). See you outside!

It’s clear that Oworu who is from Lagos is now being threatened by APC thugs. Maybe he’s Igbo since anybody against APC is tagged Igbo. It’s on record that Oworu is a full fledged Yoruba guy but all of a sudden, Desmond Elliot whose mother is Igbo is no more Omo ale simply because he’s in APC.

It’s important to note as well that the young man remains undeterred in his quest to join forces to liberate Lagos state from the claws of the enemy of the people

