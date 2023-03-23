Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Husband’s Bday & 27th Wedding Anniversary – (Pics)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday And Their 27th Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband, Mathew Ekeinde, on his birthday, IGBERETV reports.

The actress also stated that it’s their 27th anniversary. She wrote;

“Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

And…

Happy Anniversary to us.
27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG ….

Ready Love? ♥️ U Endlessly. 💋

#Peaceful #Happy #27”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqH3tKBoke9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

