Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Husband’s Bday & 27th Wedding Anniversary – (Pics)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday And Their 27th Wedding Anniversary (Photo)
Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband, Mathew Ekeinde, on his birthday, IGBERETV reports.
The actress also stated that it’s their 27th anniversary. She wrote;
“Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…
And…
Happy Anniversary to us.
27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG ….
Ready Love? ♥️ U Endlessly. 💋
#Peaceful #Happy #27”
